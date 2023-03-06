North Dakota veteran honored posthumously

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (KFYR) - A North Dakota veteran who passed away in November was given a final honor.

Vincent Compeau was born in Cavalier, North Dakota, and served as a paratrooper and infantryman with the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 1980 to 1986.

His family contacted Senator John Hoeven to help fulfill his dying wish of making one last jump over Fort Bragg.

On February 28, his ashes parachuted down from a helicopter over Fort Bragg and then were spread over the drop zone.

Paratrooper landing with Vincent Compeau's ashes (Courtesy: U.S. Army 82 Airborne Division)

