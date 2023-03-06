New Gateway to Science center opens in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been about four years since they broke ground on the new facility, but North Dakota Gateway to Science is finally ready to begin welcoming children and families.

It was all smiles over the weekend at Gateway to Science.

”This place is much nicer and much bigger. So, a lot of new stuff I guess,” said Eli Vanlishout of Bismarck.

There’s lots to love about the brand new, $26 million facility.

”You can launch bottles, you can race cars, you can build the cars, you can launch paper airplanes and stuff,” said Eli.

Creating an experience like this is exactly what the founders had in mind when they first opened Gateway to Science almost 30 years ago.

”We always knew that this standalone science center was our vision and what we needed to do for our community and our state,” said Beth Demke, executive director of North Dakota Gateway to Science.

There are exhibitions on transportation, water, and energy: all of which are visible in the new location overlooking the Missouri River.

”You can see all of those things right out of the window, and then we connect that, and give you ideas about possible careers and just a better understanding of the science that you’re experiencing every day,” said Beth.

For families in Bismarck, the educational experiences at Gateway to Science are vital.

”I don’t think you can start learning about science too early. These kids come in here and they start to get a taste and a flavor and a desire to learn about science. And science jobs of the future start here, at Gateway to Science,” said Randy Binegar of Bismarck.

Family memberships to Gateway to Science are $120 for a full year. That gets you unlimited visits to the new facility and a variety of discounts.

