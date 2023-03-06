ND Senate passes a bill requiring people who water ski to wear a new type of safety device

Water skiing
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are looking ahead to summer in North Dakota and like to water ski, you may now be required to wear a new type of safety device.

The Senate passed House Bill 1366 which now allows people engaged in barefoot water skiing to wear a wet suit specifically designed for that purpose. The wet suits have flotation pockets in the suit which would keep a person afloat just like a Coast Guard-approved flotation device.

“Should a person be engaged in barefoot skiing, the towing vessel would be required to have an approved flotation device as a secondary backup,” said Senator Todd Beard, R-Williston.

The bill passed unanimously and now heads to Governor Burgum’s desk for his signature.

