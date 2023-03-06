Jury selection begins in accomplice to murder trial in Minot

Jury selection in the trial of Donald Cooper Jr.
Jury selection in the trial of Donald Cooper Jr.(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a 30-year-old man charged in a January 2020 killing in Minot.

Donald Cooper, Jr., faces four charges, including accomplice to murder and attempted murder, in the death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens.

Two other men are already serving prison terms after striking plea deals to charges in connection with Stephens’ death.

Cooper faces the prospect of life prison without parole if convicted on the double-A felony charge.

He’s already serving 25 years for killing two people in a crash while fleeing from federal agents in Wisconsin.

According to the Ward County Clerk of Court’s office, 90 people are in the juror pool, and jury selection is expected to continue into Tuesday.

The courts scheduled two weeks for the trial.

In a separate case filed in February, Cooper faces a B-misdemeanor charge of simple assault. According to the criminal affidavit, investigators said Cooper repeatedly struck another inmate in the Ward County Jail on Feb. 1.

Cooper will be back in court on the simple assault charge April 26.

