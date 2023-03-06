Jay Leno to perform at Norsk Hostfest

By Hope Sisk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Organizers of Norsk Hostfest made a big entertainment announcement Monday for this year’s festival.

Comedian and former NBC “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno will take the stage Friday, September 29.

Back in November, Leno received severe second-degree burns from a car fire, but he has since bounced back to work. A new season of his CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage” premieres in early September.

The show begins at 1p.m. in the Great Hall of the Vikings in Minot.

Hostfest runs September 27th through 30th. Tickets are not yet on sale.

