Final Class B boys basketball poll; Class A state tournament brackets revealed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we prepare to figure out a way to fit in this week’s regional basketball tournaments with the wintry weather, the final Class B boys basketball poll of the winter is here. The top seven are the same from a week ago, but the bottom of the group has some movement just in time for the postseason.

Central Cass stays on top as the only team to have an unbeaten regular season. Beulah moves up one spot, and Garrison and North Prairie enter the top ten just in time for regional tournaments.

Final Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (11) — 20-0 Record — 119 pts — Last week: 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) — 20-1 Record — 109 pts — Last week: 2

3. Bishop Ryan — 20-2 Record — 86 pts — Last week: 3

4. Shiloh Christian — 17-4 Record — 73 pts — Last week: 4

5. Bowman County — 18-2 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 5

6. Sargent County — 18-2 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 6

7. North Border — 19-2 Record — 57 pts — Last week: 7

8. Beulah — 17-4 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 9

9. Garrison — 18-3 Record — 14 pts — Last week: NR

10. (Tie) North Prairie — 18-3 Record —12 pts — Last week: NR

10. (Tie) Thompson —14-7 Record —12 pts — Last week: 10

The Class A regional basketball tournaments wrapped up Saturday. Here’s a look at this week’s Super A brackets.

For the boys, Centruy took the top seed out of the West and will play in the third game on Thursday. Minot will play in the second game, and the other West teams are Jamestown and Legacy.

Class A boys bracket (KFYR)

In the girls bracket, Legacy goes in at #4 and will play Sheyenne, Century at #2 will play Davies, Minot and Red River play in the second #1/#4 matchup, and West Fargo and BHS round out the first day.

Class A girls bracket (KFYR)

Your News Leader will be in Fargo all weekend to cover the tournament.

