Capital City Ice Chips Synchronized Skating Team crowned national champions

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck/Mandan’s synchronized skating team, the Capital City Ice Chips, are national champions. But they’re going to have to wait to celebrate with their families.

Their loved ones had planned to surprise them at the airport Sunday, but the winter storm caused their flight to be diverted. Even though the Ice Chips didn’t arrive as scheduled, their parents couldn’t be more proud.

“They’ve been going to Nationals for the last 13 years. They’ve been on the podium for nine years, and this is the first time they’ve taken the gold,” said Jill Stenberg, whose daughter, Lexi, competes on the Capital City Ice Chips.

The Ice Chips defeated teams from New Jersey, Chicago, and New York to claim the national title.

