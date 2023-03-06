Believed arsonist attempts to burn down Adam’s County deputy sheriff’s residence

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Sunday for public assistance in tracking down a believed arsonist.

The Office reports it’s investigating an arson that occurred on Friday, March 3. The post explains an individual or individuals intentionally attempted to burn down a residence owned by its chief deputy.

The residence is located at 301 N Main Street in Hettinger.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone within a three mile radius send in any doorbell or surveillance footage they have between the hours of 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

You can reach them at 701-567-2530 and you may remain completely anonymous.

Adams County Sheriff's Office post
Adams County Sheriff's Office post(Adams County Sheriff's Facebook)

