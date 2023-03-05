ND lawmakers consider front license plate requirements bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, you need two license plates on your car or truck. But that might soon change.

Lawmakers are considering House Bill 1295, which would require drivers to display a rear license plate only. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Robin Weisz of Hurdsfield, has introduced the legislation several times in the past. He believes front plates are redundant.

“It seems to be working in many states. You have all your vehicles that really struggle with the idea of being able to even have a spot for their front plate. Plus, they don’t want to drill holes in that beautiful, expensive bumper to put in a front plate,” said Representative Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield.

Several law enforcement agencies testified in opposition to the bill, including the Bismarck and Mandan Police Departments and the Highway Patrol. They say it’ll make it more difficult to report criminal behavior, among other things.

