ND Game and Fish following several pieces of legislation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Action at the State Capitol affects many aspects of our lives, and it’s the same for organizations as well.

Game and Fish Department officials continue to track more than a dozen bills that could influence how they conduct business.

“Much of what Game and Fish does in terms of how we manage our fish and wildlife resources in the state, is actually established in state law,” said Scott Peterson, North Dakota Game and Fish deputy director.

The session just finished crossover, or midpoint, and that’s when legislators get a recess.

“We started out tracking Game and Fish bills, those bills that have the most impact on how we do business, and we started out tracking 21 bills. And eight of those bills have now been either withdrawn or failed in their house of origin,” said Peterson.

Peterson says all bills are important, but there are some with more significance than others.

“First and foremost is our appropriation bill, Senate Bill 2017. And so even though we’re a special fund agency, which means we don’t get any general fund dollars from the legislature, we still need to get spending authority from the legislative body to spend our dollars,” said Peterson.

House Bill 1151 relating to chronic wasting disease has received a lot of attention this session.

“Which essentially would take away our authority to ban hunting over bait for big game. That passed the House and is now going to be headed over to the Senate,” said Peterson.

House Bill 1538 also passed the House and will move over to the Senate after crossover.

“Which basically deals with how we regulate and monitor and govern fishing tournaments,” said Peterson.

And if you’re interested in following the progress of these bills:

“Our website does an excellent job, almost real-time updates on each bill, where it stands and, so, people can log in to gf.nd.gov to track those in, again, almost real-time,” said Peterson.

