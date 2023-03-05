Minot wins WDA girls tournament title, Century wins WDA boys tournament title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since 2001, the Minot High Majettes will be the state’s top seed at the state tournament with a 75-57 win over the Century Patriots. Maggie Fricke led the team with 22 points.

In the boys game, Century jumped out to a big second-half lead before Minot stormed back, making it a one-point game with just minutes remaining. The Patriots went on to win 63-58. Anthony Doppler led CHS with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.