I-BAND donates beef to those in need due to winter storm last week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one likes wasting food, and the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota is no different.

They wanted to give a meal to those in need.

When the winter storm hit last Wednesday, I-BAND was forced to cancel a meal they had planned to serve to the legislature.

So instead of 85 pounds of fresh North Dakota beef and fixings going to waste, they donated it to the soup café.

“Well, we have a saying about local foods, that kids win, schools win, communities win, and our whole point was to get local beef into the schools across the state as much as possible. And that’s what we wanted to talk to the legislators about,” said Deb Egeland a lobbyist.

They served it Friday with fresh buns, grape salad and coleslaw.

