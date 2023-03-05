Four west region teams punch their tickets to the Super A after WDA play-in games
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Friday’s semifinal and loser-out games, four of the six contests Saturday were for a trip to the Class A state tournament next weekend in Fargo.
FINAL SCORES:
Girls Basketball – Bismarck High 66, Jamestown 59
Girls Basketball – Legacy 77, Mandan 57
The four girls basketball teams representing the west at the Class A State Basketball Tournament: Century, Minot, Bismarck High, Legacy
Boys Basketball – Legacy 84, Mandan 73
Boys Basketball – Jamestown 81, Bismarck High 57
The four boys basketball teams representing the west at the Class A State Basketball Tournament: Century, Minot, Legacy, Jamestown
