Four west region teams punch their tickets to the Super A after WDA play-in games

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Friday’s semifinal and loser-out games, four of the six contests Saturday were for a trip to the Class A state tournament next weekend in Fargo.

FINAL SCORES:

Girls Basketball – Bismarck High 66, Jamestown 59

Girls Basketball – Legacy 77, Mandan 57

The four girls basketball teams representing the west at the Class A State Basketball Tournament: Century, Minot, Bismarck High, Legacy

Boys Basketball – Legacy 84, Mandan 73

Boys Basketball – Jamestown 81, Bismarck High 57

The four boys basketball teams representing the west at the Class A State Basketball Tournament: Century, Minot, Legacy, Jamestown

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Deadly crash graphic.
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND
BHS prayer service
The power of prayer: Bismarck High School students hold prayer service after Thursday’s lockdown

Latest News

legacy wins
Four west region teams punch their tickets to the Super A after WDA play-in games
Zach Live from Maysa Arena
6 PM Sportscast KMOT 03/03/23
Semifinal Friday
6 PM Sportscast KFYR 03/03/23
As basketball teams from schools across the state take over the MSU Dome, another team, the...
Volunteers keeping the Girls Class B Tournament going