El Zagal Dusters Car Show this weekend

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you love cars and supporting a good cause, there’s a great opportunity for you in Bismarck this weekend.

The second annual El Zagal Dusters Car Show is happening all weekend at the Bismarck Event Center. There are dozens of cars on display with food and hobby vendors, even face painting for children.

“The main purpose here is to have fun and to raise funds to support Shrinedom and our Shriners hospitals and our charities. Without the Shriners, if we cease to exist, then certainly our hospitals and stuff suffer too,” said Bob Simmers, chairman of the El Zagal Dusters.

The show wrapped up for the evening at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, but it goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic.
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND
BHS prayer service
The power of prayer: Bismarck High School students hold prayer service after Thursday’s lockdown
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson firefighter competes for world’s strongest firefighter title
As basketball teams from schools across the state take over the MSU Dome, another team, the...
Volunteers keeping the Girls Class B Tournament going
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

meal donated
I-BAND donates beef to those in need due to winter storm last week
legislation
ND Game and Fish following several pieces of legislation
car show
El Zagal Car Show
meal donated
I-BAND donates beef to those in need due to winter storm last week