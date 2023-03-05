El Zagal Dusters Car Show this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you love cars and supporting a good cause, there’s a great opportunity for you in Bismarck this weekend.

The second annual El Zagal Dusters Car Show is happening all weekend at the Bismarck Event Center. There are dozens of cars on display with food and hobby vendors, even face painting for children.

“The main purpose here is to have fun and to raise funds to support Shrinedom and our Shriners hospitals and our charities. Without the Shriners, if we cease to exist, then certainly our hospitals and stuff suffer too,” said Bob Simmers, chairman of the El Zagal Dusters.

The show wrapped up for the evening at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, but it goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.