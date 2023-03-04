Volunteers keeping the Girls Class B Tournament going

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – With thousands of people taking over the Magic City this weekend for the big state tournaments, it takes a team effort to make the show go on without a hitch.

While the athletes on the court at the MSU Dome are getting most of the attention, Your News Leader caught up with some of the Class B Tournament’s unsung heroes who keep the event running smoothly.

As basketball teams from schools across the state take over the MSU Dome, another team, the Golden K Kiwanis Club, positions roughly 25 of its members around the dome.

Rich Feldner has only been with the group for about a week but is already volunteering his time at the tournament.

“To be honest, it started out because I wanted to get into the baseball games and watch the baseball games free,” said Feldner.

Kiwanis member Dick Johnson said the group donates its time to sporting events all over town and the money received goes to other local organizations.

“Anybody that needs us, we’re available,” said Johnson.

Dwayne Brekke said he’s been serving as team host since 1969. “Minot is a volunteer capital of the universe,” said Brekke.

While some take care of the baskets, others make sure people are fed. Teresa Loftesnes, who helps coordinate hospitality for workers, said many volunteers are familiar faces.

“After the games are done this evening, then many volunteers come and they clean the whole arena,” said Loftesnes.

Scott Grockow, assistant tournament manager, said it would be chaotic without them.

“There’s just a lot of little things that get done and without those guys, this thing doesn’t get pulled off like it does,” said Grockow.

Making sure the focus stays on the athletes, and it’s a great experience for all.

Loftesnes said more than 150 people volunteered their time for this tournament.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.