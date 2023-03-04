Dorothy Moses students make giant fruit salad to celebrate fruits and veggies month

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

So, when life gives you 300 cans of fruit, you make a giant fruit salad.

That’s exactly what student council members at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses elementary did this week.

Students combined all 300 cans of donated fruit, plus some fresh fruits into a giant tub to make fruit salad. They added peaches, pears, pineapples, apples, grapes and even strawberries and blueberries.

Then the school staff as well as the district dietitian delivered a morning snack to every student in the building.

“Fruits are important in their diet. Just getting more exposure to fruits will hopefully help them have healthier eating habits as they get older.  And it’s just a fun way to promote fruits,” said Joan Knoll, BPS dietician.

That giant fruit salad was the kickoff to fruit and veggies month which students at Moses will celebrate the entire month of March.

