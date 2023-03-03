Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND

Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash graphic.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and two people are hurt following a crash in the northern valley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Thursday, March 2 around 9:30 p.m. they responded to the rollover along Co. Rd. 15 east of Minto.

The crash report says 23-year-old Dominic Billmeier of Chatfield, MN was heading west when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

Two women were also in the vehicle and thrown from the car during the rollover. 25-year-old Karisa Lunski of Minto was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

A 23-year-old woman from Grand Forks was pronounced dead. Her name is not being released at this time. The crash report says neither women were wearing their seatbelts.

Authorities say charges are pending against Billmeier.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Generic police lights
News release from Williston Police Department

Latest News

MHS Inclusion
Inclusive week at Mandan High School
Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans
Two men convicted of 2021 shooting death of Reonardo Alexius
Maiya Fleck spoke with students and staff about the importance of inclusion.
Inclusive week at Mandan High School
Hartson and Evans could be sentenced to life in prison.
Two men convicted of murder in 2021 shooting death
As basketball teams from schools across the state take over the MSU Dome, another team, the...
Volunteers keeping the Girls Class B Tournament going