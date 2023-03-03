Williston Basin School District celebrates rise in winter testing scores

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is reporting significant improvement in testing scores between the fall and winter.

The results include a 20 percent increase in math level for grades K-2, 12 and 13 percent jumps in reading and math scores for grades 3-8 respectively, and a four percent increase in math scores for grades 9 and 10. Curriculum and Instruction Director Victoria Arneson said the district is on the right track with these numbers.

“All the accolades go to our teachers and principals who are there teaching every single day. They do an amazing job, and this is just a reflection of the job that they are doing,” said Arneson.

The district has seven different assessments they use to determine learning level including iReady, Stars and the North Dakota State Assessment.

Arneson said she hasn’t compared the district data with other state schools but added that the numbers are within four percent of the national average.

