Two men convicted of murder in 2021 shooting death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A jury found two men guilty of murder today. Devante Evans and Kevin Hartson were convicted in the 2021 shooting death of Reonardo Alexius.

Evans was also found guilty for four other crimes, which include aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and wearing a mask during commission of a criminal offense.

The jury deliberated for more than three hours before coming to a consensus. A presentence investigation will take place before both men are sentenced at a later date. Evans and Hartson are remanded without bail until sentencing.

This is the second trial of this case. In March 2022, the case went to a mistrial after the jury became deadlocked.

