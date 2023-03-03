Senate transportation committee urged to take action on HB1506

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, if you are caught drinking and driving while operating a bicycle or a horse, you are subject to being cited with a DUI charge.

The Senate Transportation Committee heard testimony on Friday from members of the House who were trying to explain how their amended bill would not allow a bicycle or ridden animal to be defined as a vehicle for the purposes of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“It certainly isn’t good policy to be able to suspend a person’s driver’s license for riding a bike or a horse under the influence when they don’t need a driver’s license to ride one sober,” said Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-SE Fargo.

The House is hoping that the committee will send the bill to the floor with a strong do pass recommendation.

