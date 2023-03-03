Senate transportation committee urged to take action on HB1506

Bike DUI
Bike DUI(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, if you are caught drinking and driving while operating a bicycle or a horse, you are subject to being cited with a DUI charge.

The Senate Transportation Committee heard testimony on Friday from members of the House who were trying to explain how their amended bill would not allow a bicycle or ridden animal to be defined as a vehicle for the purposes of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“It certainly isn’t good policy to be able to suspend a person’s driver’s license for riding a bike or a horse under the influence when they don’t need a driver’s license to ride one sober,” said Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-SE Fargo.

The House is hoping that the committee will send the bill to the floor with a strong do pass recommendation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Swatting calls
North Dakota schools and law enforcement agencies receive false threat Thursday
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Generic police lights
News release from Williston Police Department
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out

Latest News

Rail bridge
Friends of the Rail Bridge continue to fight for the iconic bridge
Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck
House passes bill allowing physical therapists to administer parking permits
Rural attorney bill
House advances rural attorney bill
Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans
Two men convicted of murder in 2021 shooting death