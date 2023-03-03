Minot High’s Gabby Johnson takes state poetry title

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An up-and-coming thespian at Minot High will represent North Dakota on the national stage.

Gabby Johnson recently won the state’s “Poetry Out Loud” competition.

A senior at Minot Central Campus, Gabby recited two poems at state -” Ode to the Midwest” by Kevin Young, and “Black Matters” by Keith S. Wilson.

Gabby competes in speech for Minot High and trains with a speech coach and put in a lot of work practicing her presentation of the poems.

She recounted for us the moment she found out that she was crowned state champ.

“When they announced the second-place winner I was like wait, that means if one plus one is two, and two plus two is four, that means I got first! Like, what! And you can literally see in some of the pictures, my face is like,” said Gabby, putting her hands on her face in surprise. Gabby will be heading to Washington, D.C. in May for nationals, but first will be representing Minot High with her classmates at the state speech competition in Jamestown in April.

We’ll hear more from Gabby, including a sample of the poems she recited at state, as well as those who have coached her, Friday on First News at 6 and 10.

