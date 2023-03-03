Inclusive week at Mandan High School

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Creating a safe and comfortable environment during high school is the goal of many educators.

Maiya Fleck spoke with students and staff about the importance of inclusion.

Mandan High School has been celebrating inclusion this week by hosting activities to promote inclusion and acceptance. Peer to Peer is a group of students who promote students of all abilities and disabilities to be active on campus.

Peer-to-peer runs Braves Bean a coffee kiosk to help students learn social skills, follow directions and create community. The students and teachers love it.

“Inclusive week, I mean, it’s just a really good way to let everybody in the school know about these kids and how amazing they are, and I love seeing everybody recognizing that and being able to spend time with them,” said Abby Landeis, freshman.

Students are signing a pledge to spread the word to end the “R” word.

“We’re just trying to get everyone to be one team. Notice everyone’s abilities and not their disabilities. So, we just bring everyone together. Show some school spirit. Do little fun activities here and there,” said Amber Aller, special education teacher.

As students walk by to grab coffee, they get a lesson about inclusion along the way.

“With the activities, this just helps promote it, get the school involved, just have that school spirit, which we would like the kids to have. So, it’s just a fun way to promote it,” said Becca Voorhees, special education teacher.

Students from all backgrounds get into social circles they might not be typically integrated with.

“Helps us get along with other people, making new friends and working together,” said Joslyn Jevne, senior.

Each day during the week they had different activities to celebrate each day.

To follow along with the students, you can follow mandanpeer2peer on Instagram.

