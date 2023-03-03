Hoeven: Grand Forks can play important role in countering unidentified aerial phenomena

Senator John Hoeven, R-ND
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KUMV) - Senator John Hoeven, R-ND, talked with defense officials this week about how resources around Grand Forks can help them in defending against unidentified aerial phenomena.

After several objects were shot down around the United States and Canada last month, Hoeven met with Commander of the US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, General Glen VanHerck, to discuss the need for better defense of national airspace. Hoeven says radar detection facilities, drones, and partnerships with Unmanned Aerial System developers in northeast North Dakota can play a role in better securing the nation.

“We had a good meeting and think that North Dakota has a lot of resources that could be brought to bear in terms of countering UAPs. We’ll continue to work with General VanHerck and others on addressing this very important defense issue for our country,” said Hoeven in a statement.

Hoeven also highlighted the University of North Dakota’s research and development of counter-UAS measures.

