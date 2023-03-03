Friends of the Rail Bridge continue to fight for the iconic bridge

By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friends of the Rail Bridge are still fighting to save Bismarck’s historic rail bridge.

More than 20 people gathered at a meeting with the North Dakota Department of Water Resource to debate keeping or tearing down the rail bridge. More than 10 people gave testimony to the personal, cultural, archeological and social significance of the bridge. They cited other states who have saved similar bridges and seen a boost in local economy from restaurants and tourist use. But BNSF insists they own the bridge and will be removing it from the river.

“Ultimately, we have done our due diligence around constructing a safe and reliable bridge that will stand for another 130 years and we will remove the existing bridge in a safe and controlled manner,” said Mike Herzog, engineer at BNSF.

BNSF says it’s time to move forward with the project as it has been delayed for years.

