Fargo man drives Jeep with no doors or roof for 1,000 days

Fargo man drives jeep in the elements
Nick Adamski has been driving his Jeep with no doors or roof for 1,000 days.
Nick Adamski has been driving his Jeep with no doors or roof for 1,000 days.(Valley News Live)
By Justin Betti and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been driving his Jeep around without doors or a roof, no matter the weather, for about three years.

“Everybody on their cell phone taking videos of me and their jaws on the ground, like what is he doing.”

Nick Adamski cruises around in his Jeep, top down and doors off, year-round. We first told you about his adventure back in 2021. He says it started as a a dare from a co-worker.

“I tell him to put them back on all the time. It’s just Nick being Nick,” his co-worker said

Then, the idea morphed into a fundraiser.

“Another coworker said I was doing something dumb to be dumb, so why not do something dumb for a good cause, Adamski said. “So we decided to see if I could go a whole year to raise money for 4 Luv of Dogs the dog charity.”

After the first year, he just got the itch to keep going.

“So yeah, people look at me weird cause I drive with my foot hanging out.”

He’s now been driving in the elements for more than 1,000 straight days, which adds up to almost three full years. This winter, a -20 degree temperature is a common sight on his dashboard thermometer.

“I mean if you can ride snowmobiles. I have a windshield. I have a heater, I have heated seats.”

And he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

