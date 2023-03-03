Dickinson firefighter competes for world’s strongest firefighter title

Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department(Photo credit: Dickinson Fire Department)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - One of Dickinson’s very own firefighters is competing for the title of world’s strongest firefighter this weekend.

The department shared via Facebook that Lieutenant Tyler Scott is putting the work in for the title at the 2023 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

He is competing against hundreds of other firefighters from around the world in events putting his strength, stamina and mental toughness to the test.

The department says Lieutenant Scott trained last year in hopes of bringing the title home to North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Swatting calls
North Dakota schools and law enforcement agencies receive false threat Thursday
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Generic police lights
News release from Williston Police Department
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out

Latest News

Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy.
Building A open for class at Dickinson’s CTE Academy
MHS Inclusion
Inclusive week at Mandan High School
Bike DUI
Senate transportation committee urged to take action on HB1506
Rail bridge
Friends of the Rail Bridge continue to fight for the iconic bridge