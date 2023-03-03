Chili aficionados turn out for Independence, Inc.’s Chili Bowl VII

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - State basketball and hockey weren’t the only competitions in Minot Thursday night!

Area chefs competed to find out who made the best chili, as part of Independence, Inc.’s seventh annual Chili Bowl.

Eight restaurants competed with their own special recipes.

The event also featured a silent auction with items donated from businesses.

Money raised goes to completing renovations at the Independence, Inc. headquarters so they can better serve the community.

The organization works to help those with disabilities overcome barriers to achieve their dreams.

Executive Director Scott Burlingame said planning for the event ramped up after Christmas.

“There’s just a great variety, lots of different ingredients, so there’s just all types of good stuff going on tonight,” said Burlingame.

Prairie Sky Breads won the critic’s choice and people’s choice awards, but the real winner was Independence, Inc. and the Minot community, as Burlingame said he believes they’ll raise around $20,000 at this year’s event.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.