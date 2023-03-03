Campsite reservations, seasonal site lottery available at some Williams County parks

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s not too early to start thinking about summer despite the cold and snow. This week, Williams County opened up reservations to four of their campsites.

People interested can reserve up to four spots at Blacktail Dam, Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam and Little Egypt for up to two weeks. The county is also holding a seasonal lottery for five spots at Blacktail Dam. The winners will be allowed to leave their RV or camper there from May 1 to October 1.

“It’s just an awesome advantage. So much easier now instead of having to worry about setting up and everything you just show up and you’re ready to go,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County Parks Director.

To reserve a campsite, visit https://www.williamsnd.com/reserve-a-campsite/.

For more information on the seasonal lottery visit https://www.williamsnd.com/2023-seasonal-campsite-lottery/.

