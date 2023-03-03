Campsite reservations, seasonal site lottery available at some Williams County parks

Blacktail Dam
Blacktail Dam(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s not too early to start thinking about summer despite the cold and snow. This week, Williams County opened up reservations to four of their campsites.

People interested can reserve up to four spots at Blacktail Dam, Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam and Little Egypt for up to two weeks. The county is also holding a seasonal lottery for five spots at Blacktail Dam. The winners will be allowed to leave their RV or camper there from May 1 to October 1.

“It’s just an awesome advantage. So much easier now instead of having to worry about setting up and everything you just show up and you’re ready to go,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County Parks Director.

To reserve a campsite, visit https://www.williamsnd.com/reserve-a-campsite/.

For more information on the seasonal lottery visit https://www.williamsnd.com/2023-seasonal-campsite-lottery/.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Swatting calls
North Dakota schools and law enforcement agencies receive false threat Thursday
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Generic police lights
News release from Williston Police Department
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out

Latest News

Williston testing scores
Williston Basin School District celebrates rise in winter testing scores
Senator John Hoeven, R-ND
Hoeven: Grand Forks can play important role in countering unidentified aerial phenomena
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 3/02/2023
KMOT - 10pm Sportscast 3/02/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 3/02/2023
KFYR - 10pm Sportscast 3/02/2023