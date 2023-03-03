California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Swatting calls
North Dakota schools and law enforcement agencies receive false threat Thursday
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out

Latest News

A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Fatal stabbing at California school raises questions on safety
Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Maravich scoring mark
Area chefs competed to find out who made the best chili, as part of Independence, Inc.'s...
Chili aficionados turn out for Independence, Inc.’s Chili Bowl VII