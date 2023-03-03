Building A open for class at Dickinson’s CTE Academy

MANDAN, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson area students are now able to take classes in a renovated space at the Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy.

Director Aaron Anderson says students started using building A for the first time this week.

He says the building is dedicated to health science courses related to nursing, pharmacy, dental and more.

Southwest CTE involves seven area high schools and Dickinson State University.

Anderson says he’s excited that students now have classrooms dedicated to this learning.

“We have some mock hospital bays, exam rooms, we have a great space for our EMT students so they can utilize stretchers, backboards and also providing space for our fire academy and working with Dickinson Fire Department and providing our students the training that will lead to careers with local fire departments,” said Anderson.

Anderson says building B and building C on the campus are still being renovated.

He says building B will house programs like welding and automotive technology and building C will offer training in heavy equipment and agriculture.

