Bismarck High, other ND schools fall victim to swatting calls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after they received a phone call for an active shooter.

Police responded to the scene and determined the incidents ended up being a false alarm. The call that came in was the act of swatting.

Swatting is an attempt at making a prank phone call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Bismarck high school and many schools statewide fell victim to this incident which sent students and staff into a lockdown.

“After a while it was like oh this actually may be something, and it kind of started to set in like 45 minutes, and then it just got longer and longer. We were just sitting there and no one knew what was going on,” said Gabe Hamlin, student at Bismarck High School.

The Bismarck Police Department said the phone call was received by dispatch at 9:45 a.m. The call was from someone claiming to be an active shooter. The dispatcher heard gunfire in the background which prompted them to have police respond.

“They immediately respond, and they look for the threat and the first thing they want to do is end that threat.,” said Dave Draovitch, Bismarck Chief of Police.

Parents were waiting outside of the school as children sent them messages on the situation from inside.

“My parents texted me a lot. The whole time. We were just sitting in class and I was on my phone, so I was texting them. They knew more than I did,” said Hamlin.

The swatting calls are increasing nationally and are occurring more often.

“We get some here every once in a while. It’s been happening all over the country, really the same thing that happened to us today. Plus it happened in several other cities in North Dakota today too,” said Draovitch.

Students we talked to do not understand why someone would want to do this.

“It brings a lot of harm and stress to people. A lot of people were crying today, there was people calling their parents all day today,” said Hamlin.

Although all of these incidents in the state were a hoax, police said they will respond accordingly to protect students and staff.

