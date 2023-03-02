Work on Williston State’s proposed medical training facility could start soon if House funding bill passes Senate

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College is looking to supply more workers to the region’s medical industry through a training facility, but they are going to need the legislature’s help to do it.

Funding for the proposed $37 million building would be mostly covered if House Bill 1003 passes through the Senate with few changes. President Bernelle Hirning said they would need to cover about 5 percent of the cost, which is already available. The facility would provide more room for the nursing and massage therapy programs and would help to bring in other courses, such as EMT and behavioral health.

“So, if on the Senate side, we are approved to move forward with this healthcare facility in the format that it was currently approved by the House, we will be ready to start work on July 1,” said Hirning.

As it is written, colleges would not be able to ask for more capital project funding during the next session in 2025.

The bill is being looked at by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

