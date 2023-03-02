Threat received by Mandan High School also

Mandan High School Press Release:

Mandan, ND - At approximately 10:10am this morning, a called in threat to Mandan High School was received by Mandan Police Department. Mandan Police Department informed Mandan Public Schools immediately and responded to the school within minutes. All schools in the district were placed in Shelter-In-Place and secured. Mandan PD conducted a room by room sweep of MHS and the Brave Center to ensure the students and staff were safe. Several other high schools around North Dakota also received similar hoax threats this morning. The Mandan Police Department did determine the threat toward Mandan High School was not credible and that there was no longer a concern for our students or staff. Mandan schools were released from the Shelter in Place at approximately 11:13 and allowed to resume normal activities.

Mandan Public Schools takes all threats to our students and staff seriously and responded this morning following our emergency response protocols. We want to thank the Mandan Police Department for their quick response this morning.

