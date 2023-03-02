Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County

WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KMOT) – A teenager was killed in a collision between an SUV and a train Wednesday afternoon in White Earth, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the 14-year-old was headed westbound on 66th Street NW around 3:51 p.m. when he approached a railroad crossing with stop signs.

Investigators said he failed to yield to an approaching westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

The patrol said the train struck the SUV on its driver’s side, pushed it down the tracks, and spun it counterclockwise before it came to rest on the north end of the tracks.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

