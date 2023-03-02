Superfan supports Dickinson High School girls basketball team

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Thursday, Dickinson High School’s girls basketball team will be playing in the WDA Tournament.

The team has limited time before they head to Bismarck for the tournament, and their shot at state.

The girls’ coaches were at Tuesday’s practice as well as their honorary coach, who has sat on the sidelines at almost every game.

“Funk, he’s been one of our biggest fans for the longest time,” said junior Abbey Dutke.

“Seems to have quite a bit of passion for the game,” said senior Emily Ash.

Rick Funk is a Dickinson resident who loves sports and supporting his local teams.

“All the kids love Rick at the games. I can even remember back when I played sports in high school, everyone loved when Rick would be at all the games,” said Daniel Bogner, Rick’s nephew.

Rick is a man of few words, yet tries to get his message across to the girls when they’re on the court.

“He’ll always tell us time outs before every game, he’ll go like this and tell us, ‘Play smart,’” said Abbey.

“He’ll give a lot of high fives,” said Emily.

The athletes say it’s exciting to have made it this far as a team, something that has not happened for several years.

It’s hard work on and off the court and encouragement from fans that helped get them here.

“It’s been really special for us to have him part of our team, we all love having him there, it’s awesome,” said the athletes.

Thursday, the team will face Century High School’s girls team.

The top four teams from WDA will head to the state tournament.

