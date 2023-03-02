Snow impacts North Dakota ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm affected many parts of our viewing area Tuesday night as people woke up to between 10 and 12 inches of snow. While some may have hoped for a day off, North Dakota ranchers are trying to prepare for calving season by working around the snow.

All the snow we’ve seen over the past few months has made ranchers’ jobs more difficult.

“We are getting awful close to calving season now, our first one is due any day now. Trying to get everything ready with the calving season with the additional snow has added more workload to us right now,” said Wes Frederick, a rancher in Flasher.

Livestock producers began preparing before the storm rolled in. Wes and his staff moved cattle out of the wind and got them inside. The good news of the day is none of their cows were calving during this storm.

“The additional snow and wind make everything harder, from simply getting around to getting to the animals and the feed,” said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Although all of the blizzards have caused a headache for livestock producers, with spring quickly approaching, they are looking forward to the positive things the snow has done.

“This adequate snow is going to give us some chances of green grass come early spring. So, just keeping the attitudes up and looking forward to May and June when we start to see that happen,” said Frederick.

Wes has not lost any cows or calves this winter. He is looking ahead and says the cattle have come into the season looking really well.

Livestock producers know there is more winter weather still to come. They say preparation is key.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.