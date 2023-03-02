Rugby’s picture-perfect Panthers: seniors to finish careers at state

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Picture this: Rugby’s nine seniors have been playing together since the fifth grade.

“I feel like that was so long ago,” said Joran Jundt, a senior.

What feels like a decade for some, feels like days for others.

“It seems like forever ago,” said Joey Wolf, a senior.

“I feel like time just flew by. I’ve spent most of my life with these girls, we’ve become family,” said Peyton Hauck, a senior.

The years are full of memories, moments and medals.

“It just makes me so happy,” said Kendyl Hager, a senior.

“It’s a mix of both happiness and sadness. We’ve come so far together,” said Mykell Heidlebaugh, a senior.

“We were always told we can be a state championship team. I’ll always remember that,” said Kendyl.

Now, with hours until the state tournament...

“It just doesn’t feel real,” said Joran.

This Panther pride will play its final three games together.

“I’m going to miss them so much. I’m going to miss this group a lot. We’ve been through so much together and this is just the last ride together,” said Mykell.

The group went to state together as freshmen.

“You’re going to end your career the same way you started it,” Coach Jen Brossart told Kendyl after winning the region championship game.

“It makes me so proud of all of us,” said Kendyl.

Captured in moments.

“These players are my best friends, and I couldn’t wish for a better group of girls,” said Joey.

Picture these Panthers.

Rugby plays Langdon in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in the Minot State Dome.

