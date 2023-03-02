Potential riverfront development projects for Bismarck presented

Missouri River in Bismarck/Mandan
Missouri River in Bismarck/Mandan(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A local group presented a plan to redevelop sites along the Missouri River in Bismarck to help bolster tourism.

Bismarck Riverfront Planning Partners gave a presentation about possible projects to the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday evening.

There were three potential projects the group focused on. One was a festival ground with a boardwalk and beach area where Keelboat Park currently sits. The second was an amphitheater, like that of Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and the planned site would be up by the new Gateway to Science location. And the last project presented was for a riverfront hotel that could be located near Steamboat Park.

“What we have done is really gather the community together to talk about what opportunities exist along the riverfront. The river is our greatest physical asset in the community. It doesn’t feel like we have embraced it, fully embraced it, and made it part of the community,” said Jake Axtman, principal landscape architect at AGL Landscape Architects.

The group is still in the beginning stages of developing a plan. The planning project was funded by a $250,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

