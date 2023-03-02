Police: California high schooler fatally stabbed classmate

California police say a high school student fatally stabbed a classmate during a fight.
California police say a high school student fatally stabbed a classmate during a fight.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old student involved in a fight at a Northern California high school was fatally stabbed Wednesday inside a classroom full of students, authorities said.

Another student also suffered a stab wound and the suspect, a 15-year-old freshman, is in custody, according to Santa Rosa police. All three students are male.

The two victims, both juniors at Montgomery High School, walked into an art classroom around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and began fighting with the freshman, Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said during a news conference. About 30 people were in the classroom.

Teachers initially broke up the fight but the freshman pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the juniors, the chief said.

The juniors went to the school nurse and both were conscious and alert when they were taken to the hospital, Cregan said. But one of the teens, who had three stab wounds to his upper body, died there.

The other is expected to survive a stab wound to his left hand, the chief said. The juniors were not armed.

The freshman fled and was later found hiding in a creek bed and taken into custody, Cregan said. Investigators are still looking for the folding knife.

The three students appear to have known each other and had fought previously, but Cregan said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Wednesday’s fight.

“It appears that there had been some previous altercations between these students,” Cregan said, without providing additional details.

The students’ names were not immediately released.

“This is truly a sad day. The tragedy that happened here today is heartbreaking,” Anna Trunnell, the Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent, said at the news conference.

Several students raised questions at the news conference about their safety and asked why school officials did not do more to stop the students’ behavior despite knowing there were problems between the three teens. The officials walked out instead of answering.

Officials had earlier said none of the district’s schools have metal detectors or police officers inside.

Santa Rosa, a city known for its wineries, is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Human remains south of Minot identified
Human remains found in Ward County in October identified

Latest News

FILE - The John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters is seen in Sacramento,...
2 men get prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ
Rick Funk
Superfan supports Dickinson High School girls basketball team
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested
Three officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on...
Standoff that began after 3 Kansas City officers were shot comes to an end