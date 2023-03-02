Patrons of Bismarck library plan read-in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Patrons of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library are taking a quiet stand against book banning bills working their way through the state House and Senate. Community members have planned a read-in at the library for Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring a book of their choice and read outside the library. Library patron Beth Schatz Kaylor says the read-in is meant to help people express their solidary for the freedom to read without censorship. Those in support of the bills say the new laws would protect children from seeing obscene materials.

“People just want to do something. So many people don’t agree with these book ban legislative bills. This is one simple way to come and represent yourself and make your voice heard,” said Beth Schatz Kaylor.

Legislative crossover began Wednesday. Both the House and Senate have passed similar book ban bills in their respective chambers.

