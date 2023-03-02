North Dakota schools and law enforcement agencies receive false threat Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota put emergency response protocols into place Thursday morning as several school districts reported rumors and threats of a potential active shooter situation.

Bismarck Police responded to Bismarck High School Thursday shortly before 10 a.m. and students said they were under lockdown as the threat was investigated.

Several other facilities were sheltering in place at the time, including BECEP, Pioneer and Will-Moore elementaries.

In under an hour, Bismarck Police determined there was no credible threat to the schools.

Meanwhile, schools and law enforcement in other North Dakota cities were dealing with the same. Our sister station, Valley News Live, reports Fargo and Grand Forks were investigating similar threats at public schools. Police in Mandan were also activating protocols at Mandan High School. Minot Police Captain Dale Plessas says a threat at Minot Central Campus was deemed not credible. Stutsman County’s Facebook page reports a false threat at Jamestown High School. Williston Public School officials say they did not receive threats but stayed in close communication with the Williston Police Department as word of rumored active shooter threats quickly spread throughout the state.

Thursday’s incidents are reflective of a larger issue plaguing law enforcement around the country. Since the active shooter incident at Michigan State University on February 13, that killed three and injured five, many other departments have reported baseless threats made. Gray Television news outlets including Springfield, Massachusetts; Duluth, Minnesota; and Omaha, Nebraska have reported similar calls in the last few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.