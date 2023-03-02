News release from Williston Police Department

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - On March 2, 2023, the Williston Police Department received information that other agencies within North Dakota received hoax calls reporting a false active shooter situation. The Williston Police Department is working closely with Williston Basin School District #7 in the event that the Williston Police Department does receive one of these phone calls.

The Williston Police Department will always treat any threat call received as a real life situation until responding officers are able to verify with a hundred percent certainty that there is no threat to our community or our schools.

As a precaution, the Williston Police Department has placed extra officers at the Williston High School in the event that we do receive one of these phone calls. We appreciate our community’s cooperation during these incidents.

