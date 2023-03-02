Minot woman named to Federal Reserve advisory council

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman is believed to be the first North Dakotan to be named to a special council that advises the Federal Reserve.

Megan Langley is the executive director of the non-profit Strengthen ND.

Langley applied last fall to join the Community Advisory Council and was recently named to the board.

She joins other council members from other corners of the U.S., including Texas, South Carolina and Hawaii.

They’ll be meeting with the Federal Reserve’s governors, and Langley’s focus will be on the workforce challenges rural North Dakota faces.

Langley said she believes much of the focus will be on how rising interest rates are impacting the economy.

“We all know that as interest rates go up, it’s more and more difficult for people to buy homes, to access the capital that they need to invest in business expansion or retention. So, I think that’s probably what we’ll be discussing the most,” said Langley.

Langley said she’ll have orientation later this month and their first meeting is in May.

Her term on the council is three years.

Langley said she’ll be making a couple of trips a year to the nation’s capital as part of her responsibilities.

