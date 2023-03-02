Minot woman named to Federal Reserve advisory council

Megan Langley
Megan Langley(Photo courtesy: Megan Langley)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman is believed to be the first North Dakotan to be named to a special council that advises the Federal Reserve.

Megan Langley is the executive director of the non-profit Strengthen ND.

Langley applied last fall to join the Community Advisory Council and was recently named to the board.

She joins other council members from other corners of the U.S., including Texas, South Carolina and Hawaii.

They’ll be meeting with the Federal Reserve’s governors, and Langley’s focus will be on the workforce challenges rural North Dakota faces.

Langley said she believes much of the focus will be on how rising interest rates are impacting the economy.

“We all know that as interest rates go up, it’s more and more difficult for people to buy homes, to access the capital that they need to invest in business expansion or retention. So, I think that’s probably what we’ll be discussing the most,” said Langley.

Langley said she’ll have orientation later this month and their first meeting is in May.

Her term on the council is three years.

Langley said she’ll be making a couple of trips a year to the nation’s capital as part of her responsibilities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates

Latest News

Drug testing
Minot Police provide update to random drug testing program for officers
Class B Girls BB
Big sports weekend to have projected major economic impact on Minot
Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans trial
Closing arguments expected on Friday for Bismarck murder trial
Counseling support
Ensuring mental health during a crisis