Minot Police provide update to random drug testing program for officers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police Department partnered with Trinity health two years ago to run random drug tests on police officers.

The department said it hasn’t been much of a problem, but they use it as a deterrent if there is potential for officers to be under the influence.

Capt. Jason Sundbakken said it’s an extra measure for those on duty to ensure they have a clear mind and body.

“I’ve worked for the police department for 27 years and we have had officers and employees who have come to work with the smell of alcohol or something on their breath and we handle that very quickly,” said Sundbakken.

Sundbakken said it would be a huge liability on the department.

At least 25 percent of officers every quarter are selected by random draw on Trinity’s computer.

The hospital checks for marijuana, opiates, amphetamines and more, with the exception of prescriptions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.