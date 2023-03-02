Minot Police discusses response to ‘swatting’ incident at Central Campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Central Campus was one of several schools across North Dakota targeted by anonymous swatters, and police took action.

Police said they take all calls seriously, regardless of whether it’s anonymous.

Capt. Jason Sundbakken said they do their due diligence to ensure the safety of students and staff is not compromised.

“It’s a balancing act. We want to make sure that we search the area completely, cover all the bases that we need to without causing any unnecessary or undue fear or trauma,” said Sundbakken.

Sundbakken said it doesn’t happen frequently but when it does, swatters could be charged with a felony, for terrorizing.

