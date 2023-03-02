Minot Police discusses response to ‘swatting’ incident at Central Campus

Minot police reaction
Minot police reaction(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Central Campus was one of several schools across North Dakota targeted by anonymous swatters, and police took action.

Police said they take all calls seriously, regardless of whether it’s anonymous.

Capt. Jason Sundbakken said they do their due diligence to ensure the safety of students and staff is not compromised.

“It’s a balancing act. We want to make sure that we search the area completely, cover all the bases that we need to without causing any unnecessary or undue fear or trauma,” said Sundbakken.

Sundbakken said it doesn’t happen frequently but when it does, swatters could be charged with a felony, for terrorizing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates

Latest News

Drug testing
Minot Police provide update to random drug testing program for officers
Megan Langley
Minot woman named to Federal Reserve advisory council
Class B Girls BB
Big sports weekend to have projected major economic impact on Minot
Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans trial
Closing arguments expected on Friday for Bismarck murder trial