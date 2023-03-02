Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out

Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicolas Thomas
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicolas Thomas(Courtesy: Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Two airmen from Minot Air Force Base had a harrowing experience back in December.

Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicolas Thomas were on duty checking visitor’s IDs on Dec. 21.

When Amoranto attempted to open a bucket of de-icer with a tool cutter, the blade ended up cutting through part of Amoranto’s arm.

Amoranto raised his hand to show his coworker the bleeding when his arm started gushing blood.

Thomas said he immediately went to help Amoranto.

”Where the radial artery runs and used both my thumbs and wrapped my arms around his forearm to stop the blood flow,” said Thomas.

He said his medical training taught him what to do.

Although Amoranto was wearing the tourniquet, he bled enough to cover his entire uniform with blood by the time he got to the hospital.

The doctors told him it was a close call.

“They said that we did a good job stopping it and that if we didn’t get that tourniquet on, I probably would’ve died in under three minutes,” said Amoranto.

Amoranto said he has a scar and less flexibility in his fingers for now, but the wound is healed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Human remains south of Minot identified
Human remains found in Ward County in October identified

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Snow in North Dakota Tuesday night
Say it ain’t snow: winter weather continues, March expected to be colder than normal
Snow on Wes Frederick's ranch
Snow impacts North Dakota ranchers
Rick Funk
Superfan supports Dickinson High School’s girls basketball team