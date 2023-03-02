KMOT celebrates another successful Have a Heart food drive

Picking up the food from the Have a Heart food drive(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Minot Area Homeless Coalition and the Salvation Army came to the KMOT studios Wednesday, March 1 to collect the food and other supplies that the Minot community donated during our Have a Heart food drive.

John Woodard, executive director for Salvation Army, said this is more food than last year.

He said has seen an increase in new people that are using their services, so it comes at the appropriate time.

“This will last quite a long time. We have just now gotten to the point where we’re going to need to buy some food,” said Woodard.

Woodard said they’re always accepting food for people who are food insecure.

He said they will have more fundraisers this year.

The coalition and the Salvation Army will now distribute the supplies to those in the community in need.

All of us at KMOT want to thank everyone who donated to this year’s Have a Heart food drive!

