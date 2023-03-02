How the Roosevelt Park Zoo cares for animal accustomed to warmer temps

Akili, the Okapi, at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
Akili, the Okapi, at the Roosevelt Park Zoo(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo take extra measures to keep giraffes, zebras, kangaroos, and other animals that do well in warm climates comfortable this time of the year.

Zookeeper Emily Clauson said animals that are unaccustomed to cold weather are kept in a heated barn.

They are visited multiple times per day by staff.

Part of their enrichment includes toys that have scents and mimic wildlife materials.

“Like Akili, the Okapi, or the giraffe, they have tactile tongues which act as hands for them, so these devices that we use kind of utilizes that skill that they have,” said Clauson.

The animals also have multiple behavioral training programs for vaccinations and blood draws.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Human remains south of Minot identified
Human remains found in Ward County in October identified

Latest News

online learning
Snow days have gone virtual post-COVID
aint snow
Say it ain’t snow: winter weather continues, March expected to be colder than normal in ND
ranchers impacted
Snow impacts North Dakota ranchers
industrial commission
Funding bill for ND Industrial Commission moves to Senate