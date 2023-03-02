How the Roosevelt Park Zoo cares for animal accustomed to warmer temps

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo take extra measures to keep giraffes, zebras, kangaroos, and other animals that do well in warm climates comfortable this time of the year.

Zookeeper Emily Clauson said animals that are unaccustomed to cold weather are kept in a heated barn.

They are visited multiple times per day by staff.

Part of their enrichment includes toys that have scents and mimic wildlife materials.

“Like Akili, the Okapi, or the giraffe, they have tactile tongues which act as hands for them, so these devices that we use kind of utilizes that skill that they have,” said Clauson.

The animals also have multiple behavioral training programs for vaccinations and blood draws.

