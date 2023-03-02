Closing arguments expected on Friday for Bismarck murder trial

Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans trial
Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans trial(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second trial of two men prosecutors say shot and killed Reonardo Alexis in 2021 is wrapping up. The last two people to testify for the state were called on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans are responsible for the “drug exchange gone wrong.” The defense argues investigators’ tunnel vision led them to accuse the wrong men. A Bismarck Police detective gave testimony today about Evan’s cell phone being found near the crime scene and about tracking data from a rental car placing the two men at the crime scene.

“That was the exact MAC address that was found inside Evan’s phone in close proximity to the Mapleton Avenue address and time,” said Bismarck Police detective Brandon Rosen.

The trial is in its second week and closing arguments will be given Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
Fatal crash generic
Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates

Latest News

Counseling support
Ensuring mental health during a crisis
BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/02/2023
KFYR First News At Noon - Weather 3/02/2023
Airman 1st Class Cedric Amoranto and Sgt. Nicholas Thompson
Minot airman saves fellow airman from bleeding out