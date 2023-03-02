Closing arguments expected on Friday for Bismarck murder trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second trial of two men prosecutors say shot and killed Reonardo Alexis in 2021 is wrapping up. The last two people to testify for the state were called on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans are responsible for the “drug exchange gone wrong.” The defense argues investigators’ tunnel vision led them to accuse the wrong men. A Bismarck Police detective gave testimony today about Evan’s cell phone being found near the crime scene and about tracking data from a rental car placing the two men at the crime scene.

“That was the exact MAC address that was found inside Evan’s phone in close proximity to the Mapleton Avenue address and time,” said Bismarck Police detective Brandon Rosen.

The trial is in its second week and closing arguments will be given Friday morning.

