Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Fargo
Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Human remains south of Minot identified
Human remains found in Ward County in October identified

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
FILE - A mine employee stands in the entry of the Signal Peak Energy's Bull Mountain mine in...
Underground coal mine collapse injures 3 in Montana
brenna
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kenmare’s Brenna Stroklund